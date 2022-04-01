Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 171,277 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Harsco comprises 1.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 778,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,244. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.97 million, a P/E ratio of -305.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

