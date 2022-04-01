Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Xometry comprises 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $12,175,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,935 shares of company stock worth $4,467,252 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 7,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

