Royal Bank of Canada Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $37.00

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

PATH stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

