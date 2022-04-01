RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,547,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.