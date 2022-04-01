RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 945 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of UGI worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

UGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 2,322,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

