RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 472,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

