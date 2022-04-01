RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 870,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 758,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 1,284,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,071. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

