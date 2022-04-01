RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

