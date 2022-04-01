RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,664,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

