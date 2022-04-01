RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.68. 5,702,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $164.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

