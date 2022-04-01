RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 21,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

