Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,412. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

