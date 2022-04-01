Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

