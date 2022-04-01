Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $90.72.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

