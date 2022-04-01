Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 127,937 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a PE ratio of 258.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.