Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,006 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Franchise Group worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.