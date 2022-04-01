Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $38.27. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 14,231 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.