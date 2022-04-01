Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.
About Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)
