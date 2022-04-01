Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 90,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

