Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. 20,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,781. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.