Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE IOT opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

