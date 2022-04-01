Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,739. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $855.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

