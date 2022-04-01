Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.