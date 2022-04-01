Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

