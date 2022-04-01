Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.
SNY stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
