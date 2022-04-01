Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($582.42) to €550.00 ($604.40) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $550.00.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $396.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.23. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $325.20 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

