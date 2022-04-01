Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.
