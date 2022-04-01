Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

SCFLF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

