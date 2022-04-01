Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.86

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.00. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 209.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

