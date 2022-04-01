Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.33 ($180.59).

Shares of SU opened at €152.16 ($167.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €145.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.67. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

