Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,232 ($42.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,446.77. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26).

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

