Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.