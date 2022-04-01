Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,734. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

