Science Applications International Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 445.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

