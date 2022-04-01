Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.77. 461,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

