SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 132,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,895. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 577,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $21,866,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.