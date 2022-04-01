Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $28.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.55.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($31.65) to €29.60 ($32.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Scor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

