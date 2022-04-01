Scotiabank Boosts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
