Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

