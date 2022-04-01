ScS Group’s (SCS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ScS Group stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.49 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.46.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

