ScS Group’s (SCS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ScS Group stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.49 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.46.
ScS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
