Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
SA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.
About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
