Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.