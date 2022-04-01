Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SM. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.16 and a beta of 5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

