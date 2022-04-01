Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $332.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.