Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SES. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.25.

TSE SES traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.56. 441,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

