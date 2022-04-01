Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,588,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $12.09 on Friday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

