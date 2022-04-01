SEEN (SEEN) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week

SEEN (SEEN) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, SEEN has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $34,601.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

