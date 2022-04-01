SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Down 2.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 181,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 128,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

SLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

