Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Semux (SEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Semux has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $5,881.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00232304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008487 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006102 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

