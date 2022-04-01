ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

