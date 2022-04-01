Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SESN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 42,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,365. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

