SF Capital Market Capitalization Achieves $87,999.33 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 27% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $87,999.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

